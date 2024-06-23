Open Menu

PTDC Launches Campaign To Promote Responsible Tourism On Mountains

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), in collaboration with Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP), has initiated a comprehensive public awareness campaign aimed at promoting responsible tourism in Pakistan’s mountainous regions.

Director of PTDC, Aftab ur Rehman Rana highlighted that the campaign seeks to raise awareness among tourists regarding eco-friendly practices when visiting Pakistan's breathtaking mountain areas, said a press release on Sunday.

He emphasised the detrimental impact of irresponsible tourist behaviour, such as littering, which not only harms the natural environment but also jeopardizes the local cultural heritage and traditions. "While tourism has brought economic benefits to local communities, it has also led to environmental pollution, resource depletion, and overcrowding," Rana noted.

"Our campaign, themed 'Let’s Green our Summer Vacations', aims to educate tourists on the principles of Responsible Tourism. By adhering to our guidelines and code of conduct, tourists can minimize their footprint and ensure that socio-economic benefits reach residents", he said.

The joint initiative by PTDC and STFP includes the development of guidelines disseminated through various media channels, including print, electronic, and social media platforms. These guidelines outline practical steps for visitors to preserve the fragile natural ecosystems and respect local cultures.

Aftab ur Rehman Rana also proposed that provincial governments implement robust waste management systems at tourist sites and enforce strict anti-littering measures, including fines, to curb environmental degradation caused by tourism activities.

