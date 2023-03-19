PTDC launches two-week training program

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) launched a two-week national tour guides training program to train 1000 trainees across the country.

"The PTDC in collaboration of Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP), College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM), Pacific Asia travel Association (PATO), Department of Tourist Services (DTS), and PUM will conduct a series of training workshops," said a press release issued by PTDC.

The two-week standard level extensive training program would provide massive opportunities and expertise to the trainees to get knowledge and guidance as how to compete in the field of tourism in the country.

The first training workshop started at Islamabad on Saturday in which 25 participants from different parts of the country participated.

International and national trainers and experts of tourism are conducting the training workshops.

The PTDC is developing the tourism sector as a national priority in a sustainable and acceptable manner, taking full advantage of regional and international trends so that it can significantly contribute to the improved quality of life in Pakistan whilst promoting the country's cultural and natural heritage.

"PTDC is creating an enabling environment for Pakistan's tourism industry by providing world-class facilities that commensurate with our rich cultural heritage, rare archaeological treasures and exquisite environmental beauty in close partnership and coordination between the public and the private sector."