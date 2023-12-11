Open Menu

PTDC On 'World Mountains' Day Urges Collective Action To Protect Ecosystem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PTDC on 'World mountains' day urges collective action to protect Ecosystem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab Ur Rehman Rana Monday on World Mountain's Day has called for collective efforts to keep the mountain ecosystem intact protect populations living near mountains and maintain their natural environment against climate change.

Talking to the ptv news, he explained that Mountain's Day every year on December 11 is an opportunity for us to increase awareness and call for nature-based solutions, best practices, and investments that can enhance the resilience and adaptability of mountain ecosystems.

He said unfortunately, mountains are under attack from climate change which increases risks for both people and the planet, adding, that mountain glaciers are melting at an alarming rate, impacting freshwater supplies downstream.

This poses significant challenges for mountain communities, especially those already struggling with poverty, he added.

He also highlighted the theme of this year as ‘Restoring Mountain Ecosystems'.

Eight of the sixteen highest mountain peaks in the world are in Pakistan, he said, adding, that there are five high snow peaks of 26 thousand feet in Pakistan while the world's 2nd highest peak, K-2, and 9th highest peak Nanga Parbat is also located in Pakistan.

He also stated that the development of tourism in mountain areas of Pakistan is our present government's top priority and we are committed to improving tourism infrastructure and making all the efforts to promote tourism in mountain areas with the help of provincial governments and the private sector.

"We want to make tourism an engine of economic growth and employment generation for the people of our mountains", he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack World Snow December PTDC All From Government Best Top PTV Employment

Recent Stories

LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm ..

LHC directs police to present Khadija Shah at 2pm today

47 minutes ago
 Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in glob ..

Petrol price likely to decrease after fall in global market prices

1 hour ago
 Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: M ..

Spirit of interfaith harmony permeates Pakistan: Masood

1 hour ago
 Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global ..

Ushna, Mishi Khan spearhead boycott against global brand ‘Zara’

1 hour ago
 Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral par ..

Article 370: Indian SC declares IIOJK integral part of country

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2023

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensiv ..

Human Rights Situation in Pakistan: A Comprehensive Analysis

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

1 day ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

2 days ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan