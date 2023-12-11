PTDC on 'World mountains' day urges collective action to protect Ecosystem

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab Ur Rehman Rana Monday on World Mountain's Day has called for collective efforts to keep the mountain ecosystem intact protect populations living near mountains and maintain their natural environment against climate change.

Talking to the ptv news, he explained that Mountain's Day every year on December 11 is an opportunity for us to increase awareness and call for nature-based solutions, best practices, and investments that can enhance the resilience and adaptability of mountain ecosystems.

He said unfortunately, mountains are under attack from climate change which increases risks for both people and the planet, adding, that mountain glaciers are melting at an alarming rate, impacting freshwater supplies downstream.

This poses significant challenges for mountain communities, especially those already struggling with poverty, he added.

He also highlighted the theme of this year as ‘Restoring Mountain Ecosystems'.

Eight of the sixteen highest mountain peaks in the world are in Pakistan, he said, adding, that there are five high snow peaks of 26 thousand feet in Pakistan while the world's 2nd highest peak, K-2, and 9th highest peak Nanga Parbat is also located in Pakistan.

He also stated that the development of tourism in mountain areas of Pakistan is our present government's top priority and we are committed to improving tourism infrastructure and making all the efforts to promote tourism in mountain areas with the help of provincial governments and the private sector.

"We want to make tourism an engine of economic growth and employment generation for the people of our mountains", he added.