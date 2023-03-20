PTDC organizes second national tour training workshop

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) here on Monday organized a second workshop on the national tour guides training program aimed to train 1,000 trainees across the country.

The PTDC in collaboration with Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP), College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM), Pacific Asia travel Association (PATO), Department of Tourist Services (DTS), and PUM would conduct a series of training workshops, said a news release issued by PTDC.

International and national trainers and experts in tourism are conducting the training workshops. The two-week standard-level extensive training program would provide massive opportunities and expertise to the trainees to get knowledge and guidance as to how to compete in the field of tourism in the country.

The PTDC is developing the tourism sector as a national priority in a sustainable and acceptable manner, taking full advantage of regional and international trends so that it can significantly contribute to the improved quality of life in Pakistan whilst promoting the country's cultural and natural heritage.

PTDC is creating an enabling environment for Pakistan's tourism industry by providing world-class facilities that commensurate with our rich cultural heritage, rare archaeological treasures and exquisite environmental beauty in close partnership and coordination between the public and the private sector.