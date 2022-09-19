UrduPoint.com

PTDC Participates In 16th International Travel Expo

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 03:40 PM

PTDC participates in 16th International Travel Expo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in collaboration with the Pakistan Embassy Vietnam Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Pakistan Association Of Tour Operators participated in the 16th International travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Vietnam and Laos, H.E. Mrs. Samina Mehtab, accompanied by the Commercial Secretary, Ali Qayyum Raja, participated in the opening ceremony of the 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2022 (ITE HCM 2022), as part of the 75 years' celebrations of Pakistan's Independence and Golden Jubilee of Pakistan- Vietnam Diplomatic Relations, said the press release issued on Monday.

A 4-member delegation of Pakistani tour operators namely Legend Hotels and Resorts, led by Its Managing Director, Azeem Quresh, Zoon Safaris, Hunza Explorers, and Karrar Haidri Managing Director Saltoro Summits Treks and Tours showcased their tour products in the event at Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam.

The Pakistani tour operators had various B2B meetings with major tour operators in Vietnam as well as with numerous International Buyers.

The Ambassador, talking to Vietnamese Media and different delegates at the event, highlighted that Pakistan was a progressive country with a vibrant nation and enormous potential, especially in the Tourism sector.

Pakistan possesses a rich and diversified cultural heritage. Pakistan has also inherited a multitude of archaeological sites, most notable of which are Buddhist heritage sites.

Pakistan was indeed the seat of Buddhism evidenced by its spectacular remnants of the Gandhara civilization scattered all over the country.

She also invited Vietnamese tourists to visit Pakistan for a wonderful, adventurous, and enlightening experience.

In her message to Vietnamese businesses in the Hospitality and Tourism Sector, she invited them to invest in Pakistan and establish long-term B2B relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Tours Independence Ho Chi Minh City Laos Vietnam Gold PTDC Media Event All

Recent Stories

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid ..

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid expectations of more economic ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Sup ..

TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm S ..

3 hours ago
 Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

5 hours ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

5 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.