PTDC participates in 16th International Travel Expo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in collaboration with the Pakistan Embassy Vietnam Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Pakistan Association Of Tour Operators participated in the 16th International travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Vietnam and Laos, H.E. Mrs. Samina Mehtab, accompanied by the Commercial Secretary, Ali Qayyum Raja, participated in the opening ceremony of the 16th International Travel Expo Ho Chi Minh City 2022 (ITE HCM 2022), as part of the 75 years' celebrations of Pakistan's Independence and Golden Jubilee of Pakistan- Vietnam Diplomatic Relations, said the press release issued on Monday.

A 4-member delegation of Pakistani tour operators namely Legend Hotels and Resorts, led by Its Managing Director, Azeem Quresh, Zoon Safaris, Hunza Explorers, and Karrar Haidri Managing Director Saltoro Summits Treks and Tours showcased their tour products in the event at Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam.

The Pakistani tour operators had various B2B meetings with major tour operators in Vietnam as well as with numerous International Buyers.

The Ambassador, talking to Vietnamese Media and different delegates at the event, highlighted that Pakistan was a progressive country with a vibrant nation and enormous potential, especially in the Tourism sector.

Pakistan possesses a rich and diversified cultural heritage. Pakistan has also inherited a multitude of archaeological sites, most notable of which are Buddhist heritage sites.

Pakistan was indeed the seat of Buddhism evidenced by its spectacular remnants of the Gandhara civilization scattered all over the country.

She also invited Vietnamese tourists to visit Pakistan for a wonderful, adventurous, and enlightening experience.

In her message to Vietnamese businesses in the Hospitality and Tourism Sector, she invited them to invest in Pakistan and establish long-term B2B relations.