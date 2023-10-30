PTDC planning to establish TIC at Gwadar airport for tourists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) was planning to establish a modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) at New Gwadar International Airport to facilitate the foreign and local tourists about their destination.

Talking to APP here on Monday, a PTDC official said the establishment of TIC would provide comprehensive information to tourists thronging to Pakistan from various countries to enjoy the beauty of recreational sites of Balochistan province.

An official said that TIC would not only play a pivotal role in promoting tourism globally but would also emphasize the need for state-of-the-art facilities.

He highlighted the growing significance of Gwadar as a tourist destination, attracting visitors from across the country and around the world.

He said that Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah was committed to construct Tourist Information Center at Gwadar airport as soon as possible to provide all kinds of information and facilities to tourists.

He further said that Wasi Shah made it clear that he would not tolerate any incompetence within his ministry, underscoring his commitment in improving the tourism experience for all.

