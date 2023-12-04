PTDC planning to establish TIC at Gwadar airport

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is planning to establish a modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) at New Gwadar International Airport to facilitate the foreign and domestic tourists about their destination.

Talking to APP, a PTDC official said the establishment of the center would provide complete, accurate and comprehensive information to the tourists thronging to Pakistan from different countries to enjoy the beauty of recreational sites of Balochistan province.

He said that TIC would not only play a crucial role in promoting tourism but also emphasize the need for state-of-the-art facilities.

The official highlighted the growing significance of Gwadar as a tourist destination that attracting visitors from across the country and around the world.

He said that Minister of State for Tourism, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Wasi Shah was committed to construct Tourist Information Center at Gwadar airport as soon as possible to provide all kinds of information and facilities to the tourists.

\395