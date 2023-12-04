Open Menu

PTDC Planning To Establish TIC At Gwadar Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PTDC planning to establish TIC at Gwadar airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is planning to establish a modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) at New Gwadar International Airport to facilitate the foreign and domestic tourists about their destination.

Talking to APP, a PTDC official said the establishment of the center would provide complete, accurate and comprehensive information to the tourists thronging to Pakistan from different countries to enjoy the beauty of recreational sites of Balochistan province.

He said that TIC would not only play a crucial role in promoting tourism but also emphasize the need for state-of-the-art facilities.

The official highlighted the growing significance of Gwadar as a tourist destination that attracting visitors from across the country and around the world.

He said that Minister of State for Tourism, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Wasi Shah was committed to construct Tourist Information Center at Gwadar airport as soon as possible to provide all kinds of information and facilities to the tourists.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister World Gwadar PTDC All From Airport

Recent Stories

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Ec ..

The Dubai Customs Consultative Council Commends Economic Performance in 2023

10 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

2 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

3 hours ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

5 hours ago
Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

5 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan