Open Menu

PTDC Plans To Organize Two-day Tourism Expo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 06:03 PM

PTDC plans to organize two-day tourism expo

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in partnership with World Bank Group has planned to organize two-day Pakistan Tourism Symposium and Expo here from May 27 to 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in partnership with World Bank Group has planned to organize two-day Pakistan Tourism Symposium and Expo here from May 27 to 28.

Talking to APP here Thursday, the PTDC official said that the Tourism Symposium would be a two-day event focused on the theme of Building National Economy through tourism.

He further said that a tourism Expo would also be organized to showcase Pakistan’s rich tourism potential and create G2G, B2B and G2B linkages among the industry stakeholders.

He said that PTDC intended to bring together more than 400 national and international tourism professionals, industry experts, and decision-makers to share their ideas for the development of a future road map for the sustainable growth of tourism industry of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bank Road May PTDC Event From Industry Share

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Maryam faces legal case for wearing poli ..

Punjab CM Maryam faces legal case for wearing police uniform

10 minutes ago
 COP29 host says deal on climate aid essential but ..

COP29 host says deal on climate aid essential but offers few details

3 minutes ago
 SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi

SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls th ..

Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake

3 hours ago
 Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

Govt likely to hike electricity price once again

4 hours ago
 Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from ..

Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket

4 hours ago
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza peopl ..

Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people

5 hours ago
 Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women ..

Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..

6 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan