PTDC Plans To Organize Two-day Tourism Expo
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2024 | 06:03 PM
Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in partnership with World Bank Group has planned to organize two-day Pakistan Tourism Symposium and Expo here from May 27 to 28
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in partnership with World Bank Group has planned to organize two-day Pakistan Tourism Symposium and Expo here from May 27 to 28.
Talking to APP here Thursday, the PTDC official said that the Tourism Symposium would be a two-day event focused on the theme of Building National Economy through tourism.
He further said that a tourism Expo would also be organized to showcase Pakistan’s rich tourism potential and create G2G, B2B and G2B linkages among the industry stakeholders.
He said that PTDC intended to bring together more than 400 national and international tourism professionals, industry experts, and decision-makers to share their ideas for the development of a future road map for the sustainable growth of tourism industry of the country.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM Maryam faces legal case for wearing police uniform
COP29 host says deal on climate aid essential but offers few details
SC orders end of encroachments in Karachi
Nazish Jahangir denies viral screenshots, calls them fake
Govt likely to hike electricity price once again
Bismah Maroof announces immediate retirement from international cricket
Malala expresses unwavering support for Gaza people
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab CM Maryam faces legal case for wearing police uniform10 minutes ago
-
Akhunzada calls for Provincial Assembly session to devise policy against terrorism16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for better traffic management16 minutes ago
-
VC SMIU addresses prize distribution ceremony of University's Model School16 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly speaker vows to run assembly affairs indiscriminately26 minutes ago
-
AJK Police crack-down on VIP culture26 minutes ago
-
Ex. Secretary SCCI strongly rebuts allegation of corruption, blames president of character assassina ..26 minutes ago
-
Minister launches special 'Meat Safety Task Force' in PFA26 minutes ago
-
Murder suspect apprehended in Attock36 minutes ago
-
Attock police foil narcotics smuggling attempt36 minutes ago
-
Private schools open doors to poor students for free education under agreement with Distt. Admin36 minutes ago
-
Gujranwala Expressway to complete by April-end: Minister Sohaib Bherth36 minutes ago