PTDC Plans To Organize Two-day Tourism Expo

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 06:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in partnership with the World Bank Group has planned to organize two-day Pakistan Tourism Symposium and Expo here from May 27 to 28.

Talking to APP, the PTDC official said that the Tourism Symposium would be a two-day event focused on the theme of Building National Economy through tourism.

He further said that a tourism Expo would be organized to showcase Pakistan’s rich tourism potential and create G2G, B2B and G2B linkages among the industry stakeholders.

He said that PTDC intended to bring together more than 400 national and international tourism professionals, industry experts, and decision-makers to share their ideas for the development of a future road map for the sustainable growth of tourism industry of the country.

