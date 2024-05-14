PTDC Plans To Organize Two-day Tourism Expo
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2024 | 06:17 PM
The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in partnership with the World Bank Group has planned to organize two-day Pakistan Tourism Symposium and Expo here from May 27 to 28
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in partnership with the World Bank Group has planned to organize two-day Pakistan Tourism Symposium and Expo here from May 27 to 28.
Talking to APP, the PTDC official said that the Tourism Symposium would be a two-day event focused on the theme of Building National Economy through tourism.
He further said that a tourism Expo would be organized to showcase Pakistan’s rich tourism potential and create G2G, B2B and G2B linkages among the industry stakeholders.
He said that PTDC intended to bring together more than 400 national and international tourism professionals, industry experts, and decision-makers to share their ideas for the development of a future road map for the sustainable growth of tourism industry of the country.
Recent Stories
Education board promotes four assistants
Chairperson BISP urges dignity, empowerment for needy women
IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to CJ Aamir Farooq
PTF selects two more players for Davis Cup tie against Barbados
University of Veterinary & Animal Science (UVAS) quality of education,research p ..
Stock markets diverge on eve of key US inflation data
A gloomy season for Ethiopia's 'green gold' at the khat market
Shipping activity at Port Qasim
LRH hosts training session on hospital administration & healthcare management
Australia unveils budget aimed at becoming 'renewable superpower'
OGRA raids petrol pump on complaints of mixing impurities
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Balochistan calls on PM33 minutes ago
-
Over 1,300 patients get treatment at Army medical camp,Tharparkar43 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP urges dignity, empowerment for needy women27 minutes ago
-
IHC Justice Babar Sattar writes another letter to CJ Aamir Farooq50 minutes ago
-
Seven booked for torturing Mepco official53 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Coast Guard takes action against anti-narcotics, smuggling53 minutes ago
-
10 drug dealers, liquor suppliers arrested in major operation1 hour ago
-
Education is key to break the shackles of poverty: ED VoV1 hour ago
-
Two units sealed1 hour ago
-
Ashrafi presents a copy of 'Code of Conduct for Pilgrims' to Saudi Ambassador1 hour ago
-
Azad demands concerned quarters to nab culprits behind labourers killing in Gwadar1 hour ago
-
Kundi advocates dialogues with political parties for economic stability1 hour ago