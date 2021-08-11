UrduPoint.com

PTDC Plans Vehicle Rally On Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has planned to hold a 9-KM vehicle rally in the Federal Capital to celebrate the 74th Independence Day on August 14.

According to details, the rally would start from D-Chowk, Islamabad utilizing the entirety of Jinnah Avenue all the way to F-9 Park.

The event would bring together almost 150 vehicles including cruiser bikes, Harley Davidson motorbikes, sports performance bikes, classic vintage cars, and 4x4 off-road jeeps (with Pakistan flag).

At the end of rally, the participants would plant saplings at F-9 Park in line with government's direction of promoting Clean and Green Pakistan drive.

Keeping in view the prevalent Coronavirus situation and the National Command and Operation Centre's guidelines, all the rally activities including concluding ceremony would be held outdoor.

The participants would be allowed through special stickers. Moreover, PTDC would distribute face makes to all participants.

