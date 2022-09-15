PTDC receives 250 entries for photo competition on World Tourism Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has received 250 entries for a photographic competition going to be held on September 27 to celebrate World Tourism Day.

The last date for submitting the entries was September 15. The winners will be awarded with cash prizes and certificates in a ceremony on September 27 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The theme for the competition includes tourist attractions of Pakistan, landscapes, culture and life, adventure sports and flora & fauna.

The activities of World Tourism Day also include a conference to discuss various topics related to tourism industry with experts and participants.

World Tourism Day is commemorated each year on September 27 to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.

World Tourism Day was designated by the United Nation World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in September 1979, with the commemoration to commence in 1980.