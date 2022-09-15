UrduPoint.com

PTDC Receives 250 Entries For Photo Competition On World Tourism Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PTDC receives 250 entries for photo competition on World Tourism Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has received 250 entries for a photographic competition going to be held on September 27 to celebrate World Tourism Day.

The last date for submitting the entries was September 15. The winners will be awarded with cash prizes and certificates in a ceremony on September 27 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The theme for the competition includes tourist attractions of Pakistan, landscapes, culture and life, adventure sports and flora & fauna.

The activities of World Tourism Day also include a conference to discuss various topics related to tourism industry with experts and participants.

World Tourism Day is commemorated each year on September 27 to foster awareness among the international community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value.

World Tourism Day was designated by the United Nation World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in September 1979, with the commemoration to commence in 1980.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports September PTDC Industry UNWTO

Recent Stories

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hi ..

England team arrives in Pakistan after 17 years hiatus

1 hour ago
 HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

HBL raises staff service age to 65 years

1 hour ago
 Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced productio ..

Pak vs Eng: High-powered panel, enhanced production to cover T20I matches

1 hour ago
 FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salari ..

FUUAST teachers protest over non-payment of salaries

2 hours ago
 President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Si ..

President Alvi to visit flood affected areas in Sindh

2 hours ago
 Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion ..

Nora Fatehi summoned by Dehli police in extortion case

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.