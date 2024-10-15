Open Menu

PTDC Recognizes Asmar’s Contributions In Tourism Promotion

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 11:08 PM

PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) proudly recognized the outstanding contributions of well-deserved photographer Muhammad Asmar Hussain in promoting tourism in Pakistan through photography

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) proudly recognized the outstanding contributions of well-deserved photographer Muhammad Asmar Hussain in promoting tourism in Pakistan through photography.

With 16 years of experience, Asmar has significantly impacted the field of photography, particularly in Pakistan's northern regions to showcase the rich tourism potential at international level, said a press release on Tuesday.

His work has been featured in National Geographic and Hilal Magazine, and he is the only Pakistani whose photos appeared on the National Geographic YourShot front page.

Asmar has received multiple accolades, including the Photographer of the Year Award in Russia and 1st prize in the PTDC All Pakistan International Mountains Day Award.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia PTDC All

Recent Stories

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

14 minutes ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

4 minutes ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

9 minutes ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

9 minutes ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

52 minutes ago
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

32 minutes ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

32 minutes ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

32 minutes ago
 KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

32 minutes ago
 Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punj ..

Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year

32 minutes ago
 Rs15,000 monthly to be provided to police employee ..

Rs15,000 monthly to be provided to police employees children affected by thalass ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan