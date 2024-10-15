PTDC Recognizes Asmar’s Contributions In Tourism Promotion
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 11:08 PM
The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) proudly recognized the outstanding contributions of well-deserved photographer Muhammad Asmar Hussain in promoting tourism in Pakistan through photography
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) proudly recognized the outstanding contributions of well-deserved photographer Muhammad Asmar Hussain in promoting tourism in Pakistan through photography.
With 16 years of experience, Asmar has significantly impacted the field of photography, particularly in Pakistan's northern regions to showcase the rich tourism potential at international level, said a press release on Tuesday.
His work has been featured in National Geographic and Hilal Magazine, and he is the only Pakistani whose photos appeared on the National Geographic YourShot front page.
Asmar has received multiple accolades, including the Photographer of the Year Award in Russia and 1st prize in the PTDC All Pakistan International Mountains Day Award.
Recent Stories
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year
Rs15,000 monthly to be provided to police employees children affected by thalass ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident9 minutes ago
-
Two held for decanting LPG52 minutes ago
-
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO32 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day32 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year32 minutes ago
-
Rs15,000 monthly to be provided to police employees children affected by thalassemia: IGP2 minutes ago
-
Khushal university identifies dengue prone areas2 minutes ago
-
Judicial reforms imperative to strengthen system: Dr Tariq2 minutes ago
-
CM reviews city infrastructure, orders encroachment removal2 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for molesting, torturing man to death3 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets CM, Governor Punjab3 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms govt’s commitment towards ensuring food security3 minutes ago