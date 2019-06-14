UrduPoint.com
PTDC Reviews Arrangements For Shandur Festival

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 06:54 PM

PTDC reviews arrangements for Shandur festival

The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Friday reviewed the arrangements for holding the three-day Shandur polo festival commencing at the world highest polo ground of Shandur pass in Chitral from July 7

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Friday reviewed the arrangements for holding the three-day Shandur polo festival commencing at the world highest polo ground of Shandur pass in Chitral from July 7.

The tourism and other relevant authorities of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) briefed PTDC Managing Director Sayed Intikhab Alam about the steps being taken to organize the festival.

The meeting, held here at a hotel, was attended by GB Tourism Minister, Deputy Speaker of GB's Legislative Assembly, the representatives of Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and others.

The meeting resolved to hold the festival as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had been strong proponent to unlock the country's tourism potential, of tourism promotion.

The chairman PTDC said the festival should be celebrated in befitting manners as such events provided the opportunity to project the country's pluralistic and soft image across the globe.

He said due to the government's new visa policy, the festival would attract a large number of local and foreign tourists.

The Tourism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already initiated a promotional campaign in print and electronic media and social media as well in order to promote the festival.

Thousands of tourists local as well as foreign, visits Chitral, one of the most bewitching areas of the region, annually, especially during the Shandur and Kalash festivals.

The government's new visa policy was another reason which had increased the tourists' influx in the country as foreign tourists could now visit the event and other scenic spots in any part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if they just had a tourist visa.

