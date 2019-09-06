PTDC seeks public suggestions for World Tourism Day celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has sought public suggestions for preparation of the World Tourism Day activities in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has sought public suggestions for preparation of the World Tourism Day activities in the Federal capital.

The United Nation World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) commemorates the World Tourism Day every year on September, 27 worldwide to create awareness among the global community about the potential of tourism sector.

"This year, the theme of World Tourism Day is 'Tourism and Jobs; Better Future for all' and the PTDC is planning to gather tourism experts from public and private sectors at one platform to discuss the strategies for job creations through tourism promotion in the country," an official source told APP on Thursday.

The official said the corporation was planning outdoor activities for the purpose and engaging public on social media to get their input for the celebration of this day. The purpose of public inclusion in preparations of the festivity was to create awareness among people about the importance of tourism industry, he added.

The official said people were taking keen interest and giving valuable input in that regard.

\778