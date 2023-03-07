UrduPoint.com

PTDC Showcased Pakistan's Tourism Potential In ITB Berlin

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PTDC showcased Pakistan's tourism potential in ITB Berlin

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation (PTDC) along with other provincial and regional partners showcasing Pakistan's rich tourism potential in a three-day mega international tourism event titled "ITB Berlin 2023".

The event which kicked off at Berlin Expo Center City, Germany provides an opportunity to showcase the great potential of Pakistan's tourism industry and create linkages with the leading international players of the tourism industry which will greatly help attract more tourists.

According to the PTDC official, ITB (Internationale Tourismus-Börse) Berlin is the world's largest tourism trade fair held every year in Berlin which is expected to be attended by over 10,000 exhibitors and 160,000 visitors.

The tourism boards, tourism departments tour operators, travel agents, hotels, system suppliers, airlines and car rental agencies from more than 180 countries are among the companies present at the event as exhibitors.

Participation of Pakistan in this International Tourism Exhibition will not only help to create a soft image of the country internationally but also will enhance the business to Business (B2B) and Government to Government (G2G) linkages in the tourism and hospitality sector of Pakistan and Germany.

The event will also help enhance the inflow of foreign tourists to discover the rich tourism potential of Pakistan which will contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

ITB Berlin 2023 Show provides a great opportunity to interact with the top international and domestic travel destinations, tour operators, cruise lines and travel providers.

Pakistan has a lot of potentials to attract a huge number of foreign tourists and expatriate Pakistanis to explore and witness the country's culture, ecotourism and Sikh heritage.

Pakistan is undoubtedly a land of beauty that offers unmatched tourism opportunities due to its breathtaking landscapes, rich culture and heritage.

\

