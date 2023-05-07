ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation (PTDC) is showcasing Pakistan's rich tourism potential at the biggest tourism fair of Korea "Seoul International Travel Fair 2023" scheduled from 4 to 7 May.

The fair was continuing in collaboration with the Pakistan Embassy at Seoul and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), said a press release received here on Sunday.

Pakistan Embassy in the Republic of Korea, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Trip Trails, Pakistan Sitara Travel and Tours to Central Asia were participating from the country.

Tourism stakeholders are exploring the beauty and diversity of our country at the Pakistan Pavilion along with great business opportunities.

The Korea World Travel Fair (KOTFA) is, with its 34-year history, the largest international travel fair in Korea where 70 countries are participating to promote their tourism resources and cultures.

The KOTFA is the only international travel fair in Korea where the official tourism organizations at home and abroad are participating and sponsoring.

The KOTFA is supporting to strengthen the competitiveness of the tourism industry in Korea by combining inbound, outbound, and intraband tourism together and providing a marketplace for the mutual relationships among tourism businesses at home and abroad.