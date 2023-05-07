UrduPoint.com

PTDC Showcasing Pakistan's Rich Tourism Potential At Korea's Fair

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PTDC showcasing Pakistan's rich tourism potential at Korea's fair

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Cooperation (PTDC) is showcasing Pakistan's rich tourism potential at the biggest tourism fair of Korea "Seoul International Travel Fair 2023" scheduled from 4 to 7 May.

The fair was continuing in collaboration with the Pakistan Embassy at Seoul and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), said a press release received here on Sunday.

Pakistan Embassy in the Republic of Korea, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Trip Trails, Pakistan Sitara Travel and Tours to Central Asia were participating from the country.

Tourism stakeholders are exploring the beauty and diversity of our country at the Pakistan Pavilion along with great business opportunities.

The Korea World Travel Fair (KOTFA) is, with its 34-year history, the largest international travel fair in Korea where 70 countries are participating to promote their tourism resources and cultures.

The KOTFA is the only international travel fair in Korea where the official tourism organizations at home and abroad are participating and sponsoring.

The KOTFA is supporting to strengthen the competitiveness of the tourism industry in Korea by combining inbound, outbound, and intraband tourism together and providing a marketplace for the mutual relationships among tourism businesses at home and abroad.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Tours Seoul May Sunday PTDC From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th May 2023

6 hours ago
 Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

Russia blames US for attack on pro-Kremlin writer

16 hours ago
 Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohl ..

Salt hits 87 as Delhi rout Bangalore and ruin Kohli homecoming in IPL

16 hours ago
 UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists ar ..

UK police defend tactics after anti-monarchists arrested before coronation

16 hours ago
 Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Totte ..

Manchester City extends PL lead, Chelsea and Tottenham back to winning ways

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.