PTDC Takes Tremendous Measures To Promote Tourism

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2023 | 02:10 PM

PTDC takes tremendous measures to promote tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) after taking numerous measures to promote tourism here in Federal Capital by projecting and marketing the country's history, culture, arts and tourism, was hoping to achieve a boom in the tourism sector.

"Islamabad is rich with cultural heritage and potential for immense tourism due to its unmatched landscape, natural beauty, diverse culture, and cuisine," said a news release received here on Thursday.

"A large number of tourists including local and foreign dignitaries are visiting Islamabad's recreational sites such as Faisal Mosque, Lake View, Daman-e-Koh, Pakistan Monument and others to enjoy the pleasant and lovely weather besides the peaceful atmosphere." After realizing the growth potential of the tourism sector in the country, the PTDC initiated devising policies, strategies and frameworks to attract tourists coming from various parts of the country and the world.

The PTDC is representing the country by organizing domestic and international events and exhibitions for assisting tourists with the provision of transport and accommodations facilities within the country.

The incumbent government has taken many initiatives to promote and revive the tourism industry to explore historical sites to yield desirable results in this sector.

The Task Force on Tourism had already been formed to achieve milestones in the sector as it is contributing massively to the socioeconomic development of the country, it added.

Due to the attention of the PTDC with the financial support of the present government, it is utilizing all available resources to evolve policies to facilitate tourists.

