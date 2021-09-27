PTDC taking steps to improve tourism infrastructure: MD

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) was introducing different projects in tourism sector including water sports, Eco tourism and wildlife as revival of tourism infrastructure would attract tourist, Managing Director Aftab-Ur-Rehman Rana said on Monday

Talking to ptv news, he said better hotels, transportation, infrastructure, roads, food industry, improved recreation facilities and security were priority areas of government for attracting tourists which would eventually increase investment in tourism sector.

He said on September 27 world tourism day, PTDC had organized different sports activities like rock climbing and paragliding in the capital to mark the International Tourism Day where a number of youth were taking active participation.

MD said the main focus of Prime minister Imran khan was strengthening foreign tourism and providing smooth and peaceful atmosphere for the tourist as well as business community.

He said PTDC's 40 motels around the country would be fully upgraded till next tourism season and would be handed over to the provinces along with a template for leasing them to the private sector for the next 30 years.

He said every area in the country had different characteristics, adding that the country is now mainly focused on those tourist spots which could attract population from across the world.