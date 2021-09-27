UrduPoint.com

PTDC Taking Steps To Improve Tourism Infrastructure: MD

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 02:21 PM

PTDC taking steps to improve tourism infrastructure: MD

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) was introducing different projects in tourism sector including water sports, Eco tourism and wildlife as revival of tourism infrastructure would attract tourist, Managing Director Aftab-Ur-Rehman Rana said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) was introducing different projects in tourism sector including water sports, Eco tourism and wildlife as revival of tourism infrastructure would attract tourist, Managing Director Aftab-Ur-Rehman Rana said on Monday.

Talking to ptv news, he said better hotels, transportation, infrastructure, roads, food industry, improved recreation facilities and security were priority areas of government for attracting tourists which would eventually increase investment in tourism sector.

He said on September 27 world tourism day, PTDC had organized different sports activities like rock climbing and paragliding in the capital to mark the International Tourism Day where a number of youth were taking active participation.

MD said the main focus of Prime minister Imran khan was strengthening foreign tourism and providing smooth and peaceful atmosphere for the tourist as well as business community.

He said PTDC's 40 motels around the country would be fully upgraded till next tourism season and would be handed over to the provinces along with a template for leasing them to the private sector for the next 30 years.

He said every area in the country had different characteristics, adding that the country is now mainly focused on those tourist spots which could attract population from across the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Business Water September PTDC From Government Industry PTV

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Special Training Camps Targeting B ..

Lukashenko Says Special Training Camps Targeting Belarus Being Created in Ukrain ..

5 minutes ago
 SC rejects as non-maintainable petition seeking pr ..

SC rejects as non-maintainable petition seeking presidential form of govt

18 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 13,104 new COVID-19 cases, 278 ne ..

Malaysia reports 13,104 new COVID-19 cases, 278 new deaths

5 minutes ago
 India reports 26,041 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 26,041 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 New Zealand to start COVID-19 self-isolation pilot ..

New Zealand to start COVID-19 self-isolation pilot scheme

5 minutes ago
 German vote result shows conservatives belong in t ..

German vote result shows conservatives belong in the opposition: SPD's Scholz

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.