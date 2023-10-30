PTDC taking steps to make country tourists’ paradise: Wasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah on Monday said the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) was taking practical steps for country’s tourism promotion and making this industry paradise for tourists.

In a statement here, he said that Pakistan had great potential and immense natural beauty, history, culture and heritage that attracting the foreign and local tourists.

The minister said the government had already taken numerous measures to provide all kinds of basic and modern facilities to international tourists during their visit to the country, adding that a large number of visitors were coming to Pakistan to enjoy journey and make it memorable.

He further said that PTDC had started preparing for the launch of "Tourism App" for the convenience of the general public, adding that the app would provide tourists with all the information they wanted to know about their destination.