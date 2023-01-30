UrduPoint.com

PTDC, TDAP Efforts In Travel & Adventure Show Lauded

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 09:14 PM

PTDC, TDAP efforts in Travel & Adventure Show lauded

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan managed participation in two-day 'Travel and Adventure Show' at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan managed participation in two-day 'travel and Adventure Show' at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York.

Twenty private companies along with provincial tourism departments of Pakistan attracted world tourists.

The efforts of the Embassy of Pakistan in the United States made it possible to get the site for the Pakistan Pavilion at the main venue of the Trade and Adventure Show, which help to draw the attention of thousands of people to the Pakistani stalls at the Trade and Adventure Show New York. 750 organizations from more than 175 countries participated in the show.

The aim of Pakistan's participation in the show was to attract foreign investors in the country's tourism and hospitality sector. Tourism heritage is represented in a rich manner.

Talking on the occasion, Prime Minister's Advisor on Tourism and sports Awn Chaudhary said that Pakistan's tourist destinations had great potential to attract tourists after being introduced at the international level, for which all possible efforts are being made by the government with the active participation of stakeholders, Pakistan's presence at international forums.

He appreciated the cooperation of Pakistan Mission in New York and the efforts of public and private sector tourism-related organizations for promoting the soft image of Pakistan. Pakistan's High Commissioner to the USA, Sardar Masood Khan, said that we are proud of our tourism heritage and the enthusiastic participation of Pakistan in the first large-scale international tourism fair in the United States and the people's acceptance, will promote the tourism in Pakistan.

MD PTDC Rana Aftar Rehman briefed the visitors about the incentives and facilities extended by the Government of Pakistan to foreign tourists. He said that apart from Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation, stalls have been set up by the government and private companies from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Trade and Investment Counselor Consulate General New York Talat Mahmood, Manager PTDC Sadia Nauman, board Members Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Ahmed Shafique remained active and had useful discussions with the representatives of private and public sector tourism organizations of different countries participating in the show for the promotion of mutual tourism.

