UrduPoint.com

PTDC To Celebrate World Tourism Day

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 10:35 PM

PTDC to celebrate World Tourism Day

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) with the theme "Rethinking Tourism"will celebrate the World Tourism Day at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Marriot Hotel Islamabad on September 27 (Today).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) with the theme "Rethinking Tourism"will celebrate the World Tourism Day at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Marriot Hotel Islamabad on September 27 (Today).

The said event, is in the continuation with the three-day activities which already started on September 26th with the panel discussion, would include photography competition, painting exhibition, display of tourism stalls, heritage crafts exhibition, youth painting competition, Islamabad sightseeing tour for students and youth at PNCA.

On the first day, experts from tourism industry participated in five panel discussions to dissects topics including recovery of tourism after floods and widespread rains; removing bottlenecks to promote foreign tourism in Pakistan; issues and challenges of mountaineering and trekking tourism in Pakistan; promotion of Islamabad Capital territory and Initiatives of provincial tourism departments for the of development and promotion tourism On 27th September, this tourism conference will conclude with presentation of the summary of recommendations formed in various sessions of the conference and prize distribution ceremony of photographic and art competition.

The purpose of all these activities is to highlight the importance of tourism for boosting economy and create awareness among the general public especially our young generation about the role of tourism for making handsome contribution in the national DGP and promoting the soft image of the country, said Managing Director PTDC Aftab Rana in a statement.

He said "we are celebrating this day in a country which is blessed with most eye catching natural sceneries, mighty mountain ranges, a variety of flora and fauna, breath taking coastal lines and diverse cultural heritage that needs to be maintained and promoted for the future generations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Hotel Young September PTDC Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

US Congress Agrees to $12Bln in New Aid Package fo ..

US Congress Agrees to $12Bln in New Aid Package for Ukraine - Reports

30 seconds ago
 British Lawmakers Preparing No Confidence Motions ..

British Lawmakers Preparing No Confidence Motions Against Truss - Reports

32 seconds ago
 Denmark reports hazardous gas leak near Nord Strea ..

Denmark reports hazardous gas leak near Nord Stream 2 pipeline

33 seconds ago
 Prime Minister returns after completing US, London ..

Prime Minister returns after completing US, London visits

35 seconds ago
 Snowden Did Not Serve in Russian Army, Not Subject ..

Snowden Did Not Serve in Russian Army, Not Subject to Partial Mobilization - Law ..

40 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Will Visit This Week Areas Affected b ..

Trudeau Says Will Visit This Week Areas Affected by Hurricane Fiona

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.