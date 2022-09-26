PTDC to celebrate World Tourism Day

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) with the theme "Rethinking Tourism"will celebrate the World Tourism Day at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Marriot Hotel Islamabad on September 27 (Today).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) with the theme "Rethinking Tourism"will celebrate the World Tourism Day at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Marriot Hotel Islamabad on September 27 (Today).

The said event, is in the continuation with the three-day activities which already started on September 26th with the panel discussion, would include photography competition, painting exhibition, display of tourism stalls, heritage crafts exhibition, youth painting competition, Islamabad sightseeing tour for students and youth at PNCA.

On the first day, experts from tourism industry participated in five panel discussions to dissects topics including recovery of tourism after floods and widespread rains; removing bottlenecks to promote foreign tourism in Pakistan; issues and challenges of mountaineering and trekking tourism in Pakistan; promotion of Islamabad Capital territory and Initiatives of provincial tourism departments for the of development and promotion tourism On 27th September, this tourism conference will conclude with presentation of the summary of recommendations formed in various sessions of the conference and prize distribution ceremony of photographic and art competition.

The purpose of all these activities is to highlight the importance of tourism for boosting economy and create awareness among the general public especially our young generation about the role of tourism for making handsome contribution in the national DGP and promoting the soft image of the country, said Managing Director PTDC Aftab Rana in a statement.

He said "we are celebrating this day in a country which is blessed with most eye catching natural sceneries, mighty mountain ranges, a variety of flora and fauna, breath taking coastal lines and diverse cultural heritage that needs to be maintained and promoted for the future generations.