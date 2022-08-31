UrduPoint.com

PTDC To Consider Compensation To Its Laid Off Employees: Awn Chaudry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PTDC to consider compensation to its laid off employees: Awn Chaudry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Tourism and sports, Awn Chaudary here Wednesday expressed sympathies for the laid off employees of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and asked the PTDC management to resolve this issue on priority.

While chairing the 98th BoD meeting of PTDC, the Adviser said that PTDC and Cabinet Division may take necessary steps to resolve this long standing issue and the employees should be informed that the board in principal agreed to compensate the terminated employees, said a press release.

The Adviser also asked the management that the process for the arrangement of funds from provinces and Federal Government may be initiated immediately to mitigate the sufferings of the terminated employees.

Around 227 employees were laid off in July 2020 from PTDC on the basis of restructuring of PTDC.

