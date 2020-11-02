PTDC to feature Thal Jeep Rally from Nov 20

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will feature Thal Jeep Rally for masses recreation and promote tourism in south Punjab.

About 190 kilometres track, commencing from Head Muhammadwala (Muzaffargarh) to Tehsil Chobarah (District Layyah) is being prepared for the mega event.

The event will held on November 20, 21 and 22.

According to Event Manager PTDC Fayyaz Ahmed, the 5th Thal Jeep Rally will start from Chhanga-Mangah desert site.

On November 20 (Friday), PTDC will manage registration of participating vehicles, technical inspection , medical check up of the racers and qualifying round. Women category race will be held on November 21 (Saturday). On November 22, race of modified vehicles will be held. Similarly, the prize distribution ceremony will held on the same evening, at Faisal Stadium Muzaffargarh. Thousands of citizens from across the region and other parts of the country will enjoy popular jeep rally.