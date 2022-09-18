UrduPoint.com

PTDC To Hold Second Round Of Consultation To Chalk Out Strategy To Curb Pollution On Baltoro, K2 Base Camp Trek

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PTDC to hold second round of consultation to chalk out strategy to curb pollution on Baltoro, K2 Base Camp Trek

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to hold another consultative meeting of stakeholders' representatives and tour operators on Wednesday to discuss the issue of increasing pollution on Baltoro and K2 Base Camp Trek. PTDC's senior officials, Alpine Club of Pakistan, Himalayan Wildlife Foundation, Tour Operators Associations, Adventure Club, Karakuram Club, GB Tourism Department and others will participate in the meeting.

Managing Director PTDC Aftab Rana said that this year, more than 3,800 trekkers and mountaineers were registered which was the highest number so far and besides this, there was more support staff who handled the expeditions and trekking groups. He said that Pakistan had the best season for K2 climbing this year, but poor solid waste management on the trekking route emerged as the major issue.

Pakistan's name in the world of mountaineering was highlighted but the same time negative news on environmental issues were also reported that highlighted pollution and waste management issues on the trekking route to K2 base camp, " he noted.

Aftab Rana said that there was need to propose a strategy to the government to adopt eco friendly management of expeditions on this route which was now part of Central Karakoram National Park (CKNP).

It was suggested in the previous meeting that trained and certified porters should be hired and disposal of litter on the trek can be ensured by providing waste collection bags to all groups going on this trek and these bags must be collected on their return.

The participants will develop a joint action plan for better solid waste management at these sites in the upcoming sitting in PTDC's headquarter.

