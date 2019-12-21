UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTDC To Hold Social Media Influencers' Seminar On Dec 24

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 08:24 PM

PTDC to hold social media influencers' seminar on Dec 24

Pakistan Tourism Development Coordination (PTDC) will hold a national-level seminar here on December 24, to encourage social media influencers for projecting true image of the country abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Coordination (PTDC) will hold a national-level seminar here on December 24, to encourage social media influencers for projecting true image of the country abroad.

The PTDC, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), was arranging an interactive session with v-loggers, bloggers and content producers next week here to facilitate them in producing quality content for tourism promotion," a senior official in the corporation told APP.

He said the programme was aimed at sensitizing the participants for generating quality content on social sites with regard to tourism promotion.

There was also a plan to incentivize v-loggers, bloggers and content producers to harness the potential of social media industry for boosting tourism in the country, he added.

The official said the local and foreign tourists relied upon the online platforms to plan their trips, so it was imperative to tap into and utilize the social media industry to portray Pakistan's true image internationally which could not be projected in the past.

He said it was a collective responsibility of the government, private sector and citizens to bring a positive change in the society.

National Tourism Coordination board Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari was expected to attend the event, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media December Undp PTDC Event Government Industry

Recent Stories

One killed, two injured on road in Khanewal

11 minutes ago

Tokyo Has No Plans to Join US-Led Security Coaliti ..

11 minutes ago

Sindh Minister for local govt and Forest, Syed Nas ..

11 minutes ago

38 PhD, 118 M.Phil and 1467 Masters, Bachelor degr ..

11 minutes ago

Russia May Extend Gas Transit Deal With Ukraine Be ..

12 minutes ago

No encroachments to be allowed in parks

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.