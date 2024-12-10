Open Menu

PTDC To Host Conference On Sustainable Mountain Tourism

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 01:50 PM

PTDC to host conference on Sustainable Mountain Tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is set to hold a conference on Sustainable Mountain Tourism on December 11 at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) to mark International Mountain Day.

According to an official source, the conference will bring together key stakeholders from the tourism industry to discuss strategies and initiatives for promoting sustainable tourism in Pakistan’s mountainous regions.

Topics such as environmental preservation, community involvement, and innovative tourism practices will be highlighted during the event. Interested participants can register for the event by visiting this link: https://shorturl.at/nUtzv to receive an invitation.

This initiative aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders, paving the way for sustainable tourism development in Pakistan’s unique and diverse mountain landscapes.

Besides this conference, the PTDC has also earlier announced a photographic competition to commemorate International Mountain Day to be observed on December 11.

This initiative is aimed at engaging youth, inspiring innovation, and raising awareness about the role of mountains in fostering a sustainable future. The event is part of ongoing efforts to celebrate Pakistan’s natural heritage and encourage responsible tourism.

The photographers and nature enthusiasts have submitted entries to participate in the competition, showcasing their talent while supporting a meaningful cause.

The competition has engaged both amateur and professional photographers to show their talents by capturing the beauty of mountains while reflecting the spirit of sustainability.

The selected photographs among the entries received online will be exhibited at the PNCA on International Mountain Day.

The competition provides a platform for the photographers to showcase their creativity by capturing mountain-related elements such as culture and heritage, mountain people and their lifestyles, Pakistan’s mountainous landscapes, adventure sports, and the flora and fauna of mountain areas.

In the amateur category, the top three prizes are Rs. 30,000, Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 10,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the professional category offers prizes of Rs. 50,000, Rs. 30,000, and Rs. 20,000 for first, second, and third place winners.

International Mountain Day will be marked under this year’s theme, “Mountain Solutions for a Sustainable Future-Innovation, Adaptation, and Youth,” which highlights the importance of preserving mountainous landscapes and promoting sustainable development.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sports December PTDC Event From Industry Top

Recent Stories

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekh ..

One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in fi ..

Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mar ..

PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark

2 hours ago
 Today last day for submitting Hajj applications un ..

Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme

2 hours ago
 PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest ..

PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024

5 hours ago
 How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

17 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

17 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

18 hours ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

18 hours ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan