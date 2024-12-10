PTDC to host conference on Sustainable Mountain Tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is set to hold a conference on Sustainable Mountain Tourism on December 11 at the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) to mark International Mountain Day.

According to an official source, the conference will bring together key stakeholders from the tourism industry to discuss strategies and initiatives for promoting sustainable tourism in Pakistan’s mountainous regions.

Topics such as environmental preservation, community involvement, and innovative tourism practices will be highlighted during the event. Interested participants can register for the event by visiting this link: https://shorturl.at/nUtzv to receive an invitation.

This initiative aims to foster dialogue and collaboration among stakeholders, paving the way for sustainable tourism development in Pakistan’s unique and diverse mountain landscapes.

Besides this conference, the PTDC has also earlier announced a photographic competition to commemorate International Mountain Day to be observed on December 11.

This initiative is aimed at engaging youth, inspiring innovation, and raising awareness about the role of mountains in fostering a sustainable future. The event is part of ongoing efforts to celebrate Pakistan’s natural heritage and encourage responsible tourism.

The photographers and nature enthusiasts have submitted entries to participate in the competition, showcasing their talent while supporting a meaningful cause.

The competition has engaged both amateur and professional photographers to show their talents by capturing the beauty of mountains while reflecting the spirit of sustainability.

The selected photographs among the entries received online will be exhibited at the PNCA on International Mountain Day.

The competition provides a platform for the photographers to showcase their creativity by capturing mountain-related elements such as culture and heritage, mountain people and their lifestyles, Pakistan’s mountainous landscapes, adventure sports, and the flora and fauna of mountain areas.

In the amateur category, the top three prizes are Rs. 30,000, Rs. 15,000, and Rs. 10,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the professional category offers prizes of Rs. 50,000, Rs. 30,000, and Rs. 20,000 for first, second, and third place winners.

International Mountain Day will be marked under this year’s theme, “Mountain Solutions for a Sustainable Future-Innovation, Adaptation, and Youth,” which highlights the importance of preserving mountainous landscapes and promoting sustainable development.