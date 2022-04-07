UrduPoint.com

PTDC To Launch 20 New Publications On Tourism

Published April 07, 2022

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is launching 20 new publications on tourism in national and different foreign languages aiming to promote the tourism industry

According to PTDC, some of publications will be available in different foreign languages including Korean, Japanese, Chines, Arabic, Spanish, French and German for the promotion of Pakistan as a tourist destination in the key international tourist generating markets.

According to PTDC, some of publications will be available in different foreign languages including Korean, Japanese, Chines, Arabic, Spanish, French and German for the promotion of Pakistan as a tourist destination in the key international tourist generating markets.

The launch of Brand Tourism Pakistan which is in its final stage, will primarily focus to take Pakistan to international marts and connecting to the tourism potentials, said Managing Director PTDC, Aftab ur Rehman Rana.

He said that PTDC being a dedicated national organization on tourism was utilizing maximum resources to promote tourism in the country and facilitate both the local and foreign tourists.

MD PTDC expressed the hope that the new publications would further promote the international exposure of tourism sector, delegation exchange and foreign tourist arrival in Pakistan.

