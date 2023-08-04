Open Menu

PTDC To Launch National Tourism Brand

Sumaira FH Published August 04, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is ready to launch the first-ever National Tourism Brand of Pakistan in Prime Minister's House here.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the National Tourism Brand of Pakistan.

An impressive national tourism brand is considered an important tool to provide a crucial competitive advantage in the global tourism market.

Keeping in view the importance of a National Tourism Brand for every country, PTDC took the initiative to launch its National Tourism Brand in Pakistan, said a press release.

The objectives of the Tourism Brand of Pakistan are to build the image & perception of Pakistan as a safe, secure, friendly & hospitable nation and to promote Pakistan as an attractive tourist destination, especially for international tourists

