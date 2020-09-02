UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTDC To Launch Portal For Attracting Foreign Tourists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:50 PM

PTDC to launch portal for attracting foreign tourists

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will soon launch a portal to promote the country's tourist attractions across the globe through virtual galleries, videos and documentaries.

"PTDC is all set to launch an exclusive e-portal in near future to provide a world class exposure to Pakistan's tourist attractions through one click," a senior officer of the corporation told APP on Wednesday.

He said the portal was a part of the 'Brand Pakistan Programme' which was in final stages. It was meant to promote the country as customized brand across the globe, he added.

The officer said the portal would consist of a user-friendly interface to interact with the prospective tourists and give them necessary and latest information about the country's tourist attractions.

He said a ten-year road-map to invigorate tourism industry was also on the cards.

The 'National Tourism Strategy 2020-2030' will ensure maximum utilization of its huge resources for sustained economic growth, poverty alleviation and reduced social inequalities.

He said the strategy was guided by a vision (2020-2030) that envisages: A mature, sustainable and responsible tourism industry contributing significantly to the economic development of Pakistan and the quality of life of all her people, primarily through job creation, social inclusion and economic growth.

"The NTS will raise the industry's competitiveness and ensure maximum utilization of Pakistan's natural, cultural, historical and geographical assets." He said the salient features of the strategy included sustained economic growth, employment creation, poverty reduction, safety and security of tourists, roads and efficient transport services, comfortable and hygienic accommodation and restaurants, value shopping, efficient telecommunication services and access to quality health services.

As a part of National Tourism strategy, he said a 5-year National Tourism Strategy Action Plan (2020-2025) had also been prepared that provided a road-map for an effective implementation of the strategic efforts to boost tourism.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Job PTDC All Industry Click NTS Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means ..

1 minute ago

Hafeez and Shaheen on the charge in latest ICC T20 ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Vietnamese President on I ..

11 minutes ago

Message of H.E. the Secretary General on the OIC's ..

20 minutes ago

Babar Azam reviews T20I series after Pakistan beat ..

37 minutes ago

Introducing the Galaxy Z Fold2: Change the Shape o ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.