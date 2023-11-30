Open Menu

PTDC To Organise 'Salam Pakistan' Photography Competition On Dec 11

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2023 | 01:50 PM

PTDC to organise 'Salam Pakistan' photography competition on Dec 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will organise Salam Pakistan photography and short tourism documentary film competitions on December 11 in connection with International Mountain Day.

Talking to APP, the PTDC official said that "Salam Pakistan" is the official tourism brand of the country that was recently launched by the Prime Minister.

He urged filmmakers and storytellers to capture the essence of our diverse and stunning landscapes as Pakistan was amazing and rich with tourism potential.

He said that four to five-minute documentaries and photography competitions on the topic of culture and mountain heritage, mountain people and their lifestyle, fascinating mountain scenery, mountain adventure and sports will be part of the event.

The winners of these competitions will be awarded with cash prizes and awards at the sustainable tourism conference, the official added.

He said more information can be obtained from PTDC's official website https://tourism.gov.pk while photography and short tourism documentary films can be submitted till December 4 at https://bit.ly/47Lhvug.

The selected images will also be displayed on the banner at Pakistan National Council of Arts Islamabad on the occasion of World Mountain Day, he concluded.

