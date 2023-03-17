UrduPoint.com

PTDC To Organise Tour Guides Training Workshops From Mar 18

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will organise a series of tour guides training workshops under the National Tour Guide Training Program from March 18-31, with the objective to fill the gap of trained tour guides and provide opportunities for unemployed young people to get jobs in the field of tour operation.

The series of training workshops are being arranged in collaboration with the Department of Tourist Services (DTS), Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP), the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM), and the Pakistan Association of Tour Operators (PATO), said a PTDC spokesperson on Friday.

The workshops will be held under the supervision of the World Federation of Tour Guides Association (WFTGA).

The first two weeks' extensive tour guides training programme is scheduled to be held in Islamabad from March 18-31.

The subsidized participation fee was Rs.10,000/- per head which is covering training material, certificates, stationery and transport for field trips for practicals.

Some deserving candidates from the low-income group are being provided partial scholarships on special request.

