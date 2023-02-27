UrduPoint.com

PTDC To Organize A Series Of Tour Guides Training Workshops

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PTDC to organize a series of tour guides training workshops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has planned to organize a series of tour guides training workshops under the National Tour Guide Training Program with an aim to fill the gap of trained tour guides and provide opportunities for unemployed young people to get jobs in the field of tour operation.

The series of training workshops are being arranged in collaboration with the Department of Tourist Services (DTS), Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan (STFP), the College of Tourism and Hotel Management (COTHM) and the Pakistan Association of Tour Operators (PATO).

The workshops will be held under the supervision of the World Federation of Tour Guides Association (WFTGA).

The first two weeks' extensive Tour Guides Training Program is scheduled to be held in Islamabad from March 18-31.

The intended participants can register through the web link: https://forms.gle/hWNNMPNGPTq5UhaS6 while the subsidized participation fee is Rs.10,000/- per head which is covering training material, certificate, stationary and transport for field trips for practicals.

Some deserving candidates from the low-income group may be provided partial scholarships on special request.

The deadline for submission of the application is March 12.

