Open Menu

PTDC To Organize 'Salam Pakistan' Documentary Film Competition

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2023 | 01:30 PM

PTDC to organize 'Salam Pakistan' documentary film competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will organize 'Salam Pakistan’ short tourism documentary film and photography competitions on December 11 in connection with International Mountain Day.

Talking to APP, he urged filmmakers and storytellers to capture the essence of our diverse and stunning landscapes, as Pakistan is amazing and rich with tourism potential.

He said, "Four to five-minute documentaries and photography competitions on the topics of culture and mountain heritage, mountain people and their lifestyles, fascinating mountain scenery, mountain adventure, and sports will be part of the event.

"

"The winners of these competitions will be awarded cash prizes at the sustainable tourism conference," the official added.

He said, "More information can be obtained from PTDC's official website, https://tourism.gov.pk.”

"The selected images will also be displayed on the banner at the Pakistan National Council of Arts in Islamabad on the occasion of World Mountain Day," he concluded.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Film And Movies Sports December PTDC Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

5 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

14 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

14 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

14 hours ago
 Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

14 hours ago
Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

14 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

14 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

14 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

14 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

14 hours ago
 AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses ..

AJK PM expresses concern over increased HR abuses in IIOJK

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan