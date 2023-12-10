Open Menu

PTDC To Organize 'Salam Pakistan' Documentary Film Competition

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PTDC to organize 'Salam Pakistan' documentary film competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will organize 'Salam Pakistan’ short tourism documentary film and photography competitions on Monday in connection with International Mountain Day.

Talking to APP, he urged filmmakers and storytellers to capture the essence of our diverse and stunning landscapes, as Pakistan is amazing and rich with tourism potential.

He said, "Four to five-minute documentaries and photography competitions on the topics of culture and mountain heritage, mountain people and their lifestyles, fascinating mountain scenery, mountain adventure, and sports will be part of the event.

"

"The winners of these competitions will be awarded cash prizes at the sustainable tourism conference," the official added.

He said, "More information can be obtained from PTDC's official website, https://tourism.gov.pk.”

"The selected images will also be displayed on the banner at the Pakistan National Council of Arts in Islamabad on the occasion of World Mountain Day," he concluded.

\395

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Film And Movies Sports PTDC Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2023

8 hours ago
 232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

232 more Afghan families repatriated to homeland

16 hours ago
 Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

Couple dies as car hits roadside tree in Chishtian

17 hours ago
 Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

17 hours ago
 Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

17 hours ago
Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

17 hours ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

17 hours ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

17 hours ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

17 hours ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

17 hours ago
 PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan