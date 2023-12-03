Open Menu

PTDC To Organize 'Salam Pakistan' Photography Competition On Dec 11

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will organize 'Salam Pakistan photography' and short tourism documentary film competitions on December 11 in connection with 'International Mountain Day'.

Talking to APP, the PTDC official said that 'Salam Pakistan' is the official tourism brand of the country that was recently launched by the Prime Minister

He urged filmmakers and storytellers to capture the essence of our diverse and stunning landscapes, as Pakistan is amazing and rich with tourism potential.

He said, "Four to five-minute documentaries and photography competitions on the topics of culture and mountain heritage, mountain people and their lifestyles, fascinating mountain scenery, mountain adventure, and sports will be part of the event.

"

"The winners of these competitions will be awarded cash prizes and awards at the sustainable tourism conference," the official added.

He said, "More information can be obtained from PTDC's official website, https://tourism.gov.pk, while photography and short tourism documentary films can be submitted until December 4 at https://bit.ly/47Lhvug."

"The selected images will also be displayed on the banner at the Pakistan National Council of Arts in Islamabad on the occasion of World Mountain Day," he concluded.

