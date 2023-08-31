PTDC urged to launch cleanliness awareness drive at tourist spots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) must launch a cleanliness awareness campaign at various tourist spots across the country to ensure a neat and green environment to attract a maximum number of tourists.

Talking to APP, a tourist Tabish Kaleem who visited the Pakistan Monument demanded the authorities concerned to clean up the national monument as massive domestic and foreign dignitaries were visiting it constantly.

During the visit, he said the garbage heaps caused environmental pollution.

He urged the PTDC and other relevant authorities to kick off the drive at Pakistan Monument, Faisal Mosque and Lake View Park to provide a pollution-free environment to the visitors to make their visit pleasant.

A tourist Hadi Bux Chacher visited the world's oldest historical and archeological site Mohen-jo-Daro, Sindh, said there was no mechanism of cleanliness and people threw different items of garbage at various places. He stressed the need to educate the people to avoid throwing waste material at tourist spots to clean up the site.

The PTDC Spokesperson said that a cleanliness campaign would be initiated soon at various recreational spots to provide a clean environment to the tourists.

During the drive, he said the volunteers would collect wrappers, shopping bags, beverage bottles, disposable crockery and other items that were a big cause of pollution.

\395