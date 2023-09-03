Open Menu

PTDC Urged To Launch Cleanliness Awareness Drive At Tourist Spots

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

PTDC urged to launch cleanliness awareness drive at tourist spots

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) must launch a cleanliness awareness campaign at various tourist spots across the country to ensure a neat and green environment to attract a maximum number of tourists.

Talking to APP on Sunday, a tourist Tabish Kaleem who visited the Pakistan Monument demanded the relevant authorities to clean up the national monument as massive domestic and foreign dignitaries were visiting it constantly.

During the visit, he said the garbage heaps caused environmental pollution.

He urged the PTDC and other relevant authorities to kick off the drive at Pakistan Monument, Faisal Mosque, and Lake View Park to provide a pollution-free environment to the visitors to make their visit pleasant.

A tourist Hadi Bux Chacher visited the world's oldest historical and archeological site Mohen-jo-Daro, Sindh, said there was no mechanism of cleanliness and people threw different items of garbage at various places.

He stressed the need to educate the people to avoid throwing waste material at tourist spots to clean up the site.

The PTDC Spokesperson said that a cleanliness campaign would be initiated soon at various recreational spots to provide a clean environment to the tourists.

During the drive, he said the volunteers would collect wrappers, shopping bags, beverage bottles, disposable crockery, and other items that were a big cause of pollution.

\395

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan World Visit SITE Sunday Mosque PTDC

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowled ..

UAE, Brazil launch partnership to exchange knowledge, expertise in economy

15 minutes ago
 UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

60 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

60 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

1 hour ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

2 hours ago
COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

2 hours ago
 MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

3 hours ago
 DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan