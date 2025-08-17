PTDC urges tourists to adopt safety guidelines during monsoon season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Sunday urged tourists thronging at vulnerable sites of Northern areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts to adopt safety guidelines and measures, as cloudbursts and glaciers melting there to prevent any untoward incident.

Talking to APP, an official in PTDC, he emphasized the importance of precautionary measures to prevent accidents and ensure visitor safety, adding that tourists are advised to stay informed about weather conditions and follow directives from local authorities.

“A beautiful journey is only possible and memorable when you are safe and keep others safe. The PTDC warned tourists to hilly areas to get the information about their destination and road conditions due to monsoon season and flooding,” he said.

He said that a large number of tourists were thronging to recreational spots in mountain areas to observe the beauty at Clad Mountain to enjoy their trip and nostalgic the memories.

A massive number of tourists were coming to these areas to entertain the scenic sites, which resulted in extra traffic load on the roads, the official apprised and adding that commuters should use their lane and avoid using dual lanes to be safe from miseries and inconveniences.

He asked the tourists to finalize the route with complete information before leaving and make bookings of hotels at the places where they will stay overnight. “Try to get enough sleep at night and travel during the day so that you can stop along the way and enjoy the views. It is always better to start your journey early in the morning and reach the destination before sunset,” he added.

He said that during tourism, tourists can call 1122 or 1422 in case of an emergency.

