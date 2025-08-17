Open Menu

PTDC Urges Tourists To Adopt Safety Guidelines During Monsoon Season

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 09:10 PM

PTDC urges tourists to adopt safety guidelines during monsoon season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Sunday urged tourists thronging at vulnerable sites of Northern areas and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts to adopt safety guidelines and measures, as cloudbursts and glaciers melting there to prevent any untoward incident.

Talking to APP, an official in PTDC, he emphasized the importance of precautionary measures to prevent accidents and ensure visitor safety, adding that tourists are advised to stay informed about weather conditions and follow directives from local authorities.

“A beautiful journey is only possible and memorable when you are safe and keep others safe. The PTDC warned tourists to hilly areas to get the information about their destination and road conditions due to monsoon season and flooding,” he said.

He said that a large number of tourists were thronging to recreational spots in mountain areas to observe the beauty at Clad Mountain to enjoy their trip and nostalgic the memories.

A massive number of tourists were coming to these areas to entertain the scenic sites, which resulted in extra traffic load on the roads, the official apprised and adding that commuters should use their lane and avoid using dual lanes to be safe from miseries and inconveniences.

He asked the tourists to finalize the route with complete information before leaving and make bookings of hotels at the places where they will stay overnight. “Try to get enough sleep at night and travel during the day so that you can stop along the way and enjoy the views. It is always better to start your journey early in the morning and reach the destination before sunset,” he added.

He said that during tourism, tourists can call 1122 or 1422 in case of an emergency.

\395

Recent Stories

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

12 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

42 minutes ago
 UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

1 hour ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

3 hours ago
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

3 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

4 hours ago

4 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

5 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan