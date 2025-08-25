PTDC welcomes Central Asia Motorbike Rally 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), under the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), hosted a warm welcome reception at Movenpick Islamabad to honor the participants of the Central Asia Motorbike Rally 2025 after the successful completion of their 26-day biking expedition.

The bikers successfully covered over 5,000 kilometers across Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, marking the rally as a significant step toward promoting regional tourism, cultural integration, and people-to-people connectivity, said a press release.

The rally was officially flagged off by Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Tourism, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan during a kick-off ceremony held at Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat, Islamabad, on August 1, 2025.

The event was graced by senior government officials, ambassadors, and tourism stakeholders.

Throughout the journey, Pakistan’s missions abroad, including embassies and consulates in Afghanistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, warmly welcomed the bikers and extended their full support, reflecting Pakistan’s commitment to fostering closer ties with neighboring countries.

The well-organized expedition not only showcased Pakistan’s immense tourism potential but also projected the country’s positive image globally by highlighting its role as a regional hub for adventure and culture tourism.

The rally was organized by Globe Strainers in collaboration with PTDC, the rally carried the theme “Explore Muslim Heritage & Culture – Promote Tourism & Friendship.

” Starting from Lahore on July 31, 2025, the bikers passed through Islamabad, Torkham, Kabul and entered Uzbekistan to explore the historical cities of Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara.

From Uzbekistan they entered in Tajikistan and explored scenic and historic destinations including Dushanbe before returning to Pakistan via Afghanistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary IPC, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, praised the successful completion of the rally and said, “This expedition highlights the power of tourism as a tool of diplomacy and people-to-people connectivity. Such initiatives are vital for strengthening cultural understanding and opening new avenues of collaboration within the ECO region.”

In his congratulatory message, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Tourism, lauded the bikers’ efforts and said, “This expedition has strengthened bilateral tourism cooperation and set an example of cross-border collaboration. I extend special thanks to PTDC for its excellent arrangements and continued dedication to promoting Pakistan as a world-class tourism destination.”

Managing Director PTDC, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, termed the rally a landmark achievement, stating, “The Central Asia Motorbike Rally 2025 has opened new doors for adventure tourism while promoting Pakistan’s heritage and soft image worldwide. PTDC is proud to support initiatives that bring Pakistan closer to its regional partners.”