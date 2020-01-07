PTEA demands immediate end to transporters' strike

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has demanded the government take immediate steps for ending transporters' strike and restore cargo service on urgent basis.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, PTEA Chairman Sohail Pasha said that textile exporters were highly perturbed over suspension of cargo traffic due to countrywide strike of goods transporters.

He said if the strike was not ended immediately, exporters will have to face huge financial losses.