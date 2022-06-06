UrduPoint.com

PTEA Demands Immediate Restoration Of RLNG Supply To CPPs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 07:06 PM

The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has demanded immediate restoration of RLNG (Regassified liquefied natural gas) supplies to Captive Power Plants (CPPs) in a bid to avert any delay in meeting the US$20 billion textile export target for the ongoing fiscal year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) has demanded immediate restoration of RLNG (Regassified liquefied natural gas) supplies to Captive Power Plants (CPPs) in a bid to avert any delay in meeting the US$20 billion textile export target for the ongoing fiscal year.

Expressing concern over the RLNG supply-cut to CPPs, PTEA Chairman Sohail Pasha said on Monday that gas was the basic fuel for manufacturing and processing of textile goods. Non-supply of gas as well as scarcity of electricity had become major obstacles to exports, he added.

In addition to gas closure, the textile industry was also facing power cuts, he said.

He pointed out that although the supply of RLNG to industrial consumers was continuing, the pressure was very low and machines were unable to operate properly.

Exporters, who had recently upgraded their textile technology, required an uninterrupted, smooth power supply to avoid damage to their equipment and production losses owing to frequent fluctuations on the grid, he said, adding that energy shortage had created hurdles and squeezed the industrial activities.

