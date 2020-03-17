UrduPoint.com
PTEA Demands Supportive Measures For Textile Export Industry

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:50 PM

The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) on Tuesday demanded the government to take supportive measures to keep the wheels of industry moving and secure jobs of millions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) on Tuesday demanded the government to take supportive measures to keep the wheels of industry moving and secure jobs of millions.

PTEA Chairman Sohail Pasha, in a statement, expressed concern over adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and industrial sectors.

He said the textile export industry was highly perturbed over the adverse impacts of COVID-19 as foreign buyers had started cancellation and defer export orders.

The way the pandemic had taken its toll on the global markets, it had seriously impacted the scale of demand for Pakistan's exports, he said and added that although the outbreak appeared to have slowed in China, COVID-19 and its impacts had gone global as the European Union, the United States, Canada and other countries had almost sealed their borders.

He urged the government to take measures to protect the trade and industry of the country from the slowdown of world economy due to COVID-19 and other global economic challenges, including payment of all outstanding refunds of textile exporters lying pending with Sales Tax, Custom Duty Drawback, Income Tax, Income Tax credit (u/s 65B&E) regime along with textile policy incentives (Duty Drawback of Taxes (DDT), Technology Up-gradation Fund (TUF) and Mark-up Support subsidy.

PTEAs Patron-in-Chief Khurram Mukhtar viewed that the cash flow crunch had already squeezed the financial streams and negative impacts of COVID-19 would further hit the export industry.

It was likely that disruption in export shipments would continue for some time and the government should take supportive measures to cope with this abnormal situation, he added.

He called for restoration of zero rated regime for five export sectors till 30th June 2020 and waiver of interest payments and installments against long term loans for three months.

He said several central banks around the world had lowered interest rates to support their economies amid the corona virus outbreak. Lowering interest rates make borrowing cheaper and could encourage business to take loans and spend which would in turn stimulate the economy, he added.

He demanded a cut of 500 BPS in the interest rate and increase in the SBP's Export Finance Scheme (EFS) limits for all exporters by 30% for a period of 180 days.

He further demanded increase in export realization limit up to 270 days instead of current 180 days.

He said in the FY 2019-20, 50% of Duty Drawback of Taxes (DDT) was subjected to 10% increase in exports, which should be withdrawn in the current situation.

PTEA Vice Chairman Haris Yousaf demanded the government to reduce the cost of doing business and encourage the domestic & foreign investors to make investment in the country at this critical time when the global economy is shrinking.

