PTEA For Refund Of Claims

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

PTEA for refund of claims

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) on Tuesday urged the government to pay refund claims.

In a statement issued here, Chairman PTEA Sohail Pasha said infrastructural changes in refund system should be brought for speedy processing of refund claims.

PTEA Vice Chairman Haris Yousaf was of the view that lockdown around the world had put a negative impact on export orders. Resultantly, a significant dip in textile exports had been witnessed and exporters were suffering from financial losses, therefore, the government should take long term measures to cope with this situation.

Seeking government's support, he demanded restoration of zero-rated regime for five export sectorsand speedy payment of textile policy incentives to keep industrial wheels running and save the livelihoodof millions.

