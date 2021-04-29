PTEA headquarters to be established in M-3 Industrial City

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A central office of the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) will be established at M-3 Industrial City of Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC).

The PTEA headquarters would be sprawling over 150 acres of land and this land will be provided to the PTEA on subsidized rate, said a spokesman for the FIEDMC here on Thursday.

He said the FIEDMC was striving hard to promote textile industrial in its economic zones and for this purpose, the PTEA headquarters would be set up in M-3 Industrial City Faisalabad.