PTEA Office To Be Established In M3 Industrial City

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

PTEA office to be established in M3 industrial city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Textile Exporters Association's central office will be established over 150 acres of land in M3 industrial city under Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company.

This decision was taken in a video link meeting held between Chairman FIEDMC and Chairman PTEA Muhammad Ahmed on Thursday.

During the meeting, different aspects for promotion and establishment of the textile industry in economic zones of FIEDMC were reviewed.

Chairman FIEDMC said that Pakistan Textile Exporters Association would be provided 150 acres of land at subsidized rates.

He said that FIEDMC would provide all out assistance for the rehabilitation and development of the textile industry.

