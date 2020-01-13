PTEA welcomes end of transporters' strike

(@imziishan)

In a statement issued here on Monday, Chairman PTEA Sohail Pasha appreciated efforts of the government to call off Goods Transporter's strike in order to save economy from the loss of billions of Dollars. He said that ongoing strike was inflicting a negative impact on exports and economy. Industry was facing shortage of raw materials for seven days and goods which were to be exported to Europe and other countries were withheld as truck owners were observing strike against increase in penalties on traffic rules violations on highways and motorways.

Appreciating the government on taking matter of Goods Transporters' strike seriously and solving the issue, he said that non-availability of industrial goods was hampering the economic activities and exporters were unable to fulfill their commitments with their foreign buyers.

He appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Syed Ali Zaidi for considering the genuine demands of goods transporters in the greater interest of the country and to revive the economic activities.

PTEA Vice Chairman Haris Yousaf thanked the government for taking the transporters' strike seriously at the peak export season for textile exporters.