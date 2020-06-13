UrduPoint.com
PTEA Welcomes Federal Budget

Sat 13th June 2020

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) Chairman Sohail Pasha on Friday welcomed the Federal budget and termed it business friendly.

Talking to APP, he said the government had presented a balanced budget amid coronavirus pandemic.

He said the government had not imposed any new tax to give maximum relief to general public.

He said the government had reduced tax on import of machinery which would help boost textile activities and produce employment opportunities for the people.

He said the country was passing through difficult situation due to coronavirus pandemic but despite it, the PTI government managed a people-friendly and balanced budget which was beneficial for all segments of the society.

