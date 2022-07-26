UrduPoint.com

PTFC Discuss Plan To Protect Human Rights, Discourage Infringement

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2022 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :The first meeting of Provincial Task Force Committee (PTFC) for Protection of Rights here Tuesday discussed various aspects of the proposed plan relating to discourage infringement and protection of basic rights.

The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Law, Masood Ahmad, Secretary Labour, Roohullah, Additional Secretary Home, Muhammad Javaid, Additional Secretary Law, Tabasum, Director Labor, Irfan Khan, Deputy Secretary Information, Aftab Afridi and concerned officials. Provincial Minister for Law, Fazal Shakoor and Provincial Minister for Labor, Shoukat Yousafzai jointly chaired the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Law Minister said that committee was constituted to protect basic human rights and to make them compatible according to demands of existing social scenario.

He said that we desire supremacy of law and implementation of decisions taken by the government in the whole province. He also directed law officials to ensure minimum wages of labors to 26000 with eight hours duty and said that strict action would be taken against officials found guilty of violation.

Labor Minister said district level committees relating to human rights should be constituted and meetings should be held after every three months with submission of a report with law department.

He also directed labor department to ensure implementation of laws in hotels for workers and take steps to discourage human rights violation.

