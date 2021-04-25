PTI a metaphor for politics of people: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a metaphor for the politics of the people of Pakistan and hope for politicians.

In a tweet, he said Imran Khan's struggle was for a society where law enforcement would equal for the strong and the weak.

The minister said that this movement was still going on and with the grace of Allah Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan would become a reality.