PTI Accuses PPP Of Rigging In By Polls

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:35 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Labor wing leaders on Monday accused Pakistan People's Party led Sindh Government of massive rigging in by-polls held in provincial assembly's constituency PS 88 - Karachi and rejected the result.

Addressing a press conference here at the local press club, PTI Labor wing leaders Sami Arain, Saleem Mughul and Aijaz Nooonari said PPP had rigged by polls in Sindh by using administrative power.

The provincial government had registered fake cases against PTI leader and opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, they alleged and added that PPP had been exposed by using administrative authority to rig elections.

They said opposition leader in Sindh Assembly has been subjected to torture in the prison with the help of criminal elements.

PTI Labor wing leaders demanded for early release of Haleem Adil Shaikh failing which a strong protest movement would be started in Sindh.

